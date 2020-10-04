1/2
William Beckley (Burch) Helm
William Beckley (Burch) Helm

Louisville - 88 years young, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Ann, the mother of his children, and Maggie; his parents, Suzanne and Guy Burch, his loving father, Stanley Helm; grandparents, George and Isabelle Beckley; and special cousin, Merlynne Armi.

Bill attended Manual High School, served in the Army National Guard, and was employed by Standard Gravure as plant superintendent. He was a "river rat" and created many memories with his family and friends at his camp at Bushman's on the Ohio River. Bill was forever young in mind and heart and loved his family dearly.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Billy Helm (Libby), Sue Ann Helm, Lisa Miller (Randy), Cindy Helm Scott; his grandchildren, Ski, Annie, Kristie, Beth, Eric, Lindsey, Julie, Brook, Kelly, Amy, and John; his 20 great grandchildren; his step children, Beth, Mark, and Angie; his sister, Barbara Graser (Bud); his step brother, Charles Earl Burch; his step sister, Donna Burch; his "adopted" sons, George Abell, Greg Brown, Dennis Harrigan, Ted Krish, Jim Kruse, & Joey O'Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation, requiring masks due to Covid-19, will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Michaels Cemetery.

Until we meet again…Love you, Love me…






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
