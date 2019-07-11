Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel
William Benedict "Billy" Hayden Sr. Obituary
William "Billy" Benedict Hayden, Sr.

Louisville - William "Billy" Benedict Hayden Sr., 82, of Louisville, KY peacefully passed away in his own home on July, 9th 2019. He was born in Lebanon, KY to the late John B. and Sally Mae Hayden. As one of eleven children, Billy learned the value of hard work and pursuing an honest day's wage.

He graduated from St. Augustine High School and moved to Louisville, KY where he was a US Army reservist later becoming a City of Louisville police officer. He also spent time at General Electric, drove a truck and went on to become founder of M&M Cartage Co Inc.

William was a fun-loving man who was called dad, Pa, Papaw, brother, Uncle Billy and friend by many. A man of many talents, he was well known for his insatiable thirst for knowledge and good "brown water". He also had a wonderful smile, laugh and sense of humor which will be greatly missed. To him happiness was spending time with his grandkids and family, telling jokes and helping others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John B. and Bobby Hayden; brother-in-law, Paul Bland; sisters-in-law, Catherine Ann and Maggie Hayden.

Survivors include his loving wife, Frances Jane Hayden; sons, Bill Hayden Jr. (Amy Lynn) and Don Hayden (Denise); grandchildren, Amy, Joe, Beth, Luke, Nick, and Emily Hayden; siblings, Ida Jo Bland, Terry Hayden, Pat Hayden, Suann Hudson, Mag Kuhlman (Bert), Nada Mudd (Jerry), Sarah Spalding ( Joe V.) and Betty Tatum (Tony); caring friends Kim and Larry Wimsatt; and his best friend and cousin, Fr. Joe Hayden. He is also survived by his huge extended family.

Bill's family will receive visitors from 2 - 8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Gabriel the Archangel, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Education Foundation or St. Gabriel Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
