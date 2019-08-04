|
William Benjamin Schultz
Louisville - William Benjamin Schultz. 86, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019, at Robley Rex Veterans Medical Center. Bill was the son of the late William Thomas Schultz and Mildred Andrews Schultz; and older brother of Betty Lou Schultz.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Houchins Schultz; daughter Laura Pohlmann (David); son Benjamin Schultz (Lana); and son, Patrick Schultz (Carol); grandchildren Aubrey and Jackson Pohlmann, Dustin Elder, Erica Messer (Corey) and Leah Jane Schultz; great grandson, Aiden Messer, and beloved dog, Happy. He is also survived by his sister Suzanne Schwartz (Bill) and Aunt, Barbara Quinto(nephews Chris and Andy Quinton); in-laws Nellie Houchins, Mary Alice Vincent and Johny Vincent, and Betty Houchins and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Bill worked for his father's construction company, W.T. Schultz Company before he took it over and made it his own by adding the sales of construction materials and surveying equipment.
Bill was a proud Marine, loved telling a good story and almost always said everything that he was thinking. He loved his condo in Florida, his plants and flowers, and his dog, Happy.
He was a long time member of South Park Country club, a past member of Kenwood Baptist Church, and a member of the Cement Finishers Union.
In his 30's, Bill was one of the first adults diagnosed with Dyslexia by the Shedd of KY Program and participated with the program, first as a student for many years and later as a tutor to other students.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16th 4:30 - 9:00pm at South Park Country Club, 915 South Park Road, Fairdale, KY 40118
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the family cemetery, Kinser Cemetery c/o Lee Ann Elmore, 940 Noah Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171 or DeSales High School Wm. B. Schultz Memorial Scholarship Fund, 425 Kenwood Drive, Louisville, KY 40214 or Learning Disabilities Association of KY,2210 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019