William Bohnert
Louisville - William (Bill) Bohnert passed away of natural causes Saturday at the age of 88.
Bill was born February 5, 1932 in Louisville, Ky. He attended Flaget High School. Bill became a Catholic Priest and served parishes in Ohio and Kentucky for a number of years before becoming a teacher at Bishop David High School.
After leaving the priesthood, Bill met Margo Jill Duggan and they were married on October 4,1969. Bill and Jill had 7 children.
Bill had many careers that included teacher, human resources executive, and corrections warden. Bill also served as the Mayor of St. Regis Park, KY.
Bill lived his life serving others, which was a core belief and one he also impressed upon his children. He and his family opened their home to numerous foster children. In addition, Bill maintained a strong connection to his faith and spirituality by volunteering with hospice and parishes throughout the community- an activity that he continued into the final years of his life.
Late in life, Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a challenge he battled with courage drawn from one of his heroes, Mohammed Ali.
Bill died peacefully at the Nazareth Home on Newburg Road.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Jill and his brother Robert (Bob).
He is survived by his brother Tom and his seven children: Rita, Lori (married to Buck), Victor (married to Barb), Jean, Anthony (married to Farah), Aaron (married to Regan), and Rachael (married to Kent).
Bill took tremendous pride in his 10 grandchildren: Eric, Matthew, Andrew and Allison (Rita), Zoe (Lori), Avery, Charlie and Emory (Victor), Sabine and Dahlia (Anthony), Hudson and Jillian (Regan), Katlin and Addy (Rachael).
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, 40220. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson.org
or Bailproject.org
.
The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to: https://youtu.be/6YSvegHyYSQ Www.rattermanbrothers.com