William Boyd Dickinson
William Boyd Dickinson

Louisville - William Boyd Dickinson, 87, passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN and grew up in Charleston, WV. Bill graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in accounting and business. After serving in the Air Force, he moved to Louisville to accept a position at General Electric Company. He later worked for Anaconda Aluminum and Jefferson County Government.

After moving to Louisville, he joined St. Paul Methodist Church and became a very active member. He organized the Aldersgate Class for young adults, was a treasurer the church, and also served on many committees. He was on the board and a volunteer at Wesley Manor, Wesley Community House, Fourth Avenue Methodist Church and the Kentucky Annual Conference.

Travel was Bill Dickinson's delight! He was an avid sightseer of all fifty states and several countries. He read many books and enjoyed concerts and drama. West Virginia University athletes were always the best.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Mark Dickinson (Jennifer, daughters, Melanie, Rebekah and Abigail); daughter, Lindsay Dickinson; sister-in-law Cathy Milam (Steve) and sister-in-law Teru Dickinson (sons, Andy and John).

A funeral service at St. Paul will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank The Episcopal Church Home for the wonderful care that Bill for the last eighteen months.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church or the United Methodist Committee of Relief.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
