William C. "Buddy" Brown
William C. "Buddy" Brown

New Albany - William Carl "Buddy" Brown, 93, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home in New Albany. He was born in Georgetown, Indiana and was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He retired from the Corps of Engineers and was a member of Silver Street United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years: Bonnie Fay Quebbeman Brown, his parents: Walter and Wilma Brown, his brother: Robert Brown and his son-in-law: Brian Coahran.

Survivors include: his daughter: Carla Fay Coahran, and his grandson: Noah Coahran.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, a Celebration of Buddy's life will be held via a radio broadcast at 10 AM Saturday October 31, 2020 at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1846 E. Oak St.). Those attending will need to park in the parking lot to receive the broadcast. The service will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. At the conclusion of the service, there will be a drive-by visitation until 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorial Contributions may be given to Hosparus of Southern Indiana or Silver Street United Methodist Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
