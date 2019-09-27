|
William "Bill" C. Cowan
Louisville - 75, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene Cowan; 9 siblings; and step-son, Jamie Logsdon.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Athel Cowan; sons, Brian K. (Christy) and Jason Cowan; step-children, Roland Logsdon (Robin), Sarah Houk (Sal), Stanley Logsdon (Kay), Michael Logsdon (Lorrie) and Tracy Logsdon; grandchildren, Cole, Christopher, Veronica, Amelia and Jazzylyne; 11 step-grandchildren; and siblings, Gilbert (Carolyn), Kenneth (Marleen) and Danny Cowan (Donna).
He retired from Phillip Morris in 1998. Bill was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Green River Lake.
Visitation will be held Sunday 4 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. The funeral and burial will be handled by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019