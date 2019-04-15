|
William C. "Cliff" Gootee Jr.
Louisville - 64 passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his son Warren Kendall and father William C. Gootee Sr. Survived by his wife of 35 years the former Vicki Osgood; His mother Nellie Roberta Gootee; Sisters Deborah Ann Clark (Bob), Mary Gail Sutton (Bryan), and Mary Loraine Miller (Jim);Brothers Steven Allen Gootee (Libby) and Bruce Wayne Gootee. Grandchildren Samuel Kendall and Elaina Paloma.
A Service will be 5 pm Thursday April 18, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation from 2-5pm at the Funeral Home before the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019