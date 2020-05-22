William "Bill" C. Gordon
Hermitage - William C. Gordon, Jr. "Bumper", 55, of Nashville, TN, passed away on May 15, 2020 at his home. A funeral service for Bill will be at 2 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation for Bill will be on Friday, May 22, from 12 PM - 8 PM and on Saturday, from 11 AM - 2 PM at the funeral home. Bill Gordon was a financial advisor in Nashville, TN who was very involved with his church Inglewood Baptist Church; he was a soccer parent, enthusiast, and referee for nearly 40 years in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. As a skilled gardener he took pride in his flowers and loved to show them off to all. He loved his family, his fiancé Elza, and his faith. Bill was involved in many organizations over the years including Clark County Soccer Association, Southern Indiana United Soccer, Jeffersonville Rotary Club, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, and the Iron Men of Inglewood Baptist Church. Bill was charismatic, quirky, positive, determined, and kind. His love for nature, music, and all things flashy made him so unique. Alongside his gardening he was a lifelong Louisville Cardinal and Cincinnati Bengal fan and enjoyed going to see his teams live. He always loved to be "In the House" as he would call to let you know he was at the game. Through his faith he was able to achieve so much but most importantly was a loving father who's heart knew no bounds for his children. Bumper's legacy will live on through his children, his family and friends, nature, and through his shared faith. Left to cherish Bill's memory is his loving fiance, Elza Soares; children, William "Alex" Gordon, Christopher Gordon (Melanie Harris), Kathryn Shah (Kaleb), and Selene Williams (Stephen); mother, Cova Coppler; grandchildren, Hayden Gordon, Brayson Ayers, Hannah Shah, Samantha Shah, Adam Shah, and Matthew Williams; siblings, Connie Rogers (Jim), Danny "Robert" Gordon (Pam), Carla Gordon (Robbie), and Kay Gordon. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com. "I'll see you at the game, Dad."
