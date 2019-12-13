|
|
William C. (Bill) Lattis, Jr.
Louisville - William C. Lattis, Jr (Bill) born December 4, 1939 in Louisville, Ky passed away December 12, 2019, at Hosparus Health of Louisville. Bill was a devout Catholic and has been a parishioner at St Brigid, Most Blessed Sacrament, and Sts. Simon & Jude. He was a 1957 graduate of St. Xavier High School. He served in the Kentucky Air National Guard Reserves.
Bill founded A & L Manufacturing Co., Inc. in 1964. He loved steel fabrication and was thrilled that it was hard to drive any two blocks in downtown Louisville without seeing his work. He was proud of his craft and leaves completed projects at Churchill Downs, UPS, GE, Ford, and North American Stainless to name a few.
After retirement in 2010, he enjoyed spending time outdoors and volunteered at several Louisville parks. He also enjoyed model trains, ping pong, classic cars (especially Corvettes), and horse racing.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Clark Lattis; parents, William C. (Bud) Lattis, Sr and LaVerne Buehner Lattis; and brother Don L. Lattis.
Bill is survived by children, Lee Lattis, Maria Baker (Tim), Mark Lattis (Tracy), Matthew Lattis, and Andrew Lattis (KC); sisters Marilyn Lattis, Judy Saladino (Tony), Janet Teel (Ed); and grandchildren, Melissa, Meaghan and Alan Knauer, Celia and Colin Baker, Jessica Reader, Aaron and Sydney Lattis; and 3 great grandchildren.
The funeral Mass is December 17, 2019, at 9:30 a. m. at St Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave, Louisville, Ky 40204 with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is December 16, 2019, from 2 p. m. to 8 p. m. at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd 40205.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be directed to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019