1/1
William C. Talley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Talley

Louisville - William C. Talley, 93 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away August 2, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1927 in Elkton, Kentucky to the late Samuel and Ella Sawyer Talley. He was a retired senior partner with the CPA firm; Peat, Marwick & Mitchell Accounting. Bill was a graduate of Bowling Green College of Commerce and was a World War II Army Veteran. He was a member of Rotary Club International, the National Association of Accountants, Kentucky Society of Accountants, Chamber of Commerce and Big Springs County Club for over 30 years where he was an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth R. Talley; a son, William M. Talley; brother, James C. Talley and a sister, Josephine Whitlow.

William is survived by two grandchildren, Michael Clayton Talley and Laura (Todd) Hoffmann; great-grandchild, Isabella Grace Hoffmann; daughter-in-law, Nancy Talley-Reed; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home with private inurnment in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved