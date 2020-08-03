William C. TalleyLouisville - William C. Talley, 93 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away August 2, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1927 in Elkton, Kentucky to the late Samuel and Ella Sawyer Talley. He was a retired senior partner with the CPA firm; Peat, Marwick & Mitchell Accounting. Bill was a graduate of Bowling Green College of Commerce and was a World War II Army Veteran. He was a member of Rotary Club International, the National Association of Accountants, Kentucky Society of Accountants, Chamber of Commerce and Big Springs County Club for over 30 years where he was an avid golfer.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth R. Talley; a son, William M. Talley; brother, James C. Talley and a sister, Josephine Whitlow.William is survived by two grandchildren, Michael Clayton Talley and Laura (Todd) Hoffmann; great-grandchild, Isabella Grace Hoffmann; daughter-in-law, Nancy Talley-Reed; and several nieces and nephews.Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home with private inurnment in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.