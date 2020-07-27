1/1
William C. Waldrop
William C. Waldrop

Louisville - 79, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UofL Mary & Elizabeth Hospital after a 15 year struggle following a stroke.

Billy was retired from Smurfit-Stone, formerly Container Corporation after 43 years of service. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church now St. Peter the Apostle Church. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his only grandchild. Billy loved the outdoors. He enjoyed boating, fishing and the times spent at the cabin at Rough River with family and friends. He grew up in Shively and later moved to Meade County, where he enjoyed the years he lived in Flaherty, Kentucky. He loved his neighborhood and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his daughter,

Mikki; parents, Elwood and Evelyn; sisters, Marian Barry and Janie Clark; brothers, Richard, Cyril, Bobby and John Merle.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Shacklette Waldrop; daughter, Bethany Whitlow (James); grandson, Hunter; sisters-in-law, Celia Waldrop, Angela Waldrop, Rosie Waldrop and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1st 2020 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery Flaherty, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
1 entry
July 27, 2020
I love you, Uncle Billy!
Say hi to mom and the rest of them for me!
Keith Barry
Family
