|
|
William Camden "Cam" Toler
William Camden "Cam", Toler passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 37 following an extended illness.
Cam was born January 30, 1982 to Bill and Cindy (Bigelow) Toler in Owensboro, Kentucky. Cam had a passion for anything outdoors and loved fishing with his friends. Woodworking was a favorite hobby of his, and he produced many beautiful pieces along with collecting and restoring antique woodworking machinery.
Cam was a deeply kind man - a friend to anyone he met. He had a unique ability to talk to anyone about any subject in an articulate and generous manner. He was compassionate about helping people. He cared about all those whom he encountered. But more than anything else, Cam was never happier than when he was with his children.
Cam is preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Sheril Toler and James Warren Bigelow. He leaves behind many to cherish his memory: Bill and Cindy Toler; his brother Clayburn (Sarah) McWhirt-Toler; his son William Harper, (Lindsey), daughter Joseph Lenore, (Ryan), grandmothers, Mary Toler and Elizabeth Bigelow, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
All friends and family are invited to share in a celebration of Camden's life. His celebration will be held on July 5th at 3:00 p.m., in Ashland Park Pavilion, Clarksville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choosing that reflects Cam's generous spirit.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019