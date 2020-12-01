William "Bill" Campbell
Louisville - William "Bill" Campbell, 82, passed away on December 1st in his home surrounded by love after a courageous battle with cancer. He lived a full life and will be remembered for his kind heart and sensitivity.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Campbell, daughter, Tammy Campbell, stepdaughter, Kelley Bright (Greg), stepsons, Robert Moore (Elaine) and Tim Moore (Irene); grandchildren Evan and Paige Bright, Alani and Kai Moore, Christy Pruitt (Jay); and several great and great great grandchildren. His nephew Lynn Vanmeter (Lavon) and niece Sharron Smith (Steve).
Bill was born in Corbin Kentucky and served his country in the Army. He retired from Navel Ordinance in 1996 and continued working for United Defense until 2001. Upon his retirement, he became a handyman to friends and a chauffeur for his grandchildren.
Bill and Peggy met square dancing and enjoyed many years with the Belles 'N' Beaus. He cherished playing bridge with friends, was a master at Sudoku, loved completing puzzles, and traveling the globe. A lifelong dog lover his two dachshunds, Buster and Abby, will miss him immensely.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone that sent cards, gifts, and prayers. Our deepest appreciation to Ronda Curry Misiewicz for her tender care at the end.
Due to COVID 19, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Matthews Area Ministries (www.stmam.com
) or Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church (www.hbpres.net
) where Bill frequently volunteered.