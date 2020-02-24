Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
10200 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
William Carter Hambleton Jr.


1935 - 2020
William Carter Hambleton Jr. Obituary
William Carter Hambleton, Jr.

Louisville - 84 of Louisville, KY passed away on February 22, 2020 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Bill was a 1953 graduate of DuPont Manual High School; a Design Engineer for over 40 years, a member of the Civil War Roundtable, member of the Air National Guard, a coach at Lyndon, Middletown and St. Matthew Recreations, and was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where he served as a Deacon and Elder.

William Carter was born on March 26, 1935 in Louisville Kentucky to the late William and Juanita Hambleton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Bobby Hambleton; grandson, Brent Hambleton, and Rosemary Hambleton his partner in life and wife of 63 years. He is survived by their loving children; Laurin Armstrong (Charles), William "Bill" Hambleton III (Elaine), James Hambleton (Helen); brother Kirk "Mac" Hambleton (Marguerite); nieces & nephews, five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.

Visitation will be on February 27, 2020 from 3- 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A service to honor the life of Bill will be held at 10 am on February 28, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church (10200 Shelbyville Road, Louisville 40223) with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. There will be a small reception to follow at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
