Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
William Carter "Bill" Vititoe Obituary
William "Bill" Carter Vititoe

Louisville - age 81, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1938 to the late George and Hattie Vititoe. Bill and his wife Sue attend Larchmont Church of God and are former members of Hillview Baptist Church. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, and three sisters.

Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Katie Sue Vititoe; sisters, Esther Alsept, Connie Ballard (Bobby), and Rosetta Dyer; and large extended family.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Larchmont Church of God (3134 Taylor Blvd

Louisville, KY 40215).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
