Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Inurnment
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
New Albany National Cemetery
1923 Ekin Avenue
New Albany, IN
William Charles "Sarge" Bell


1933 - 2020
William Charles "Sarge" Bell Obituary
William "Sarge" Charles Bell

Clarksville - William "Sarge" Charles Bell , 86, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was born on July 15, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Mary Louise Leschner Bell. He was a retired Green Beret from the United States Army. During Sarge's military career as an Army Ranger and Special Forces (82nd Airborne), he served his country proudly with two tours in Korea and one tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the Masonic Temple 340 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the Redman Club and was a Kosair Shriner. He celebrated 39 years of sobriety and was a friend to AA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a step son, David Leach; brothers, Frank Bell and Karl (Ann Gunn) Bell; and a nephew, Kelly Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Leach Bell; children, Debbie (Chet) Deich, Mary "Lou" (Bobby) Brooks and Jimmy (Carol) Bell; step-children, Cathy Leach-Koerber, Chris (Janet) Leach, Danny (Tina) Leach and Rena Leach; 4 grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 16 step great-grandchildren; brother, Rex (Lou) Bell; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bell Gordon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2-8 on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana and from 10-11 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150.

Inurnment will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at New Albany National Cemetery, 1923 Ekin Avenue, New Albany, Indiana 47150.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
