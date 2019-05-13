Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
- - William (Billy) Clark, 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10th. He was proceeded in death by his wife Betty and father Bernard. Billy was survived by his daughters Candice (Jason), Cassy, three grandchildren, Desireè, Dylan and Dream, his mother and 4 sisters. He was a proud member of the Bricklayers Union Local 4 from 1977-present. Memorial service to be held at Bosse Funeral Home Saturday May 18 from 4pm - 8pm at 1355 Ellison Avenue.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 13, 2019
