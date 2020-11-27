1/1
William Cook Boone
William Cook Boone

Louisville - William Cook Boone, Jr., 86, of Louisville, passed away suddenly at his home on November 23, 2020.

He was born in Jackson, TN, son of the late Dr. William Cook Boone and Ruth Trotter Boone. Bill was also preceded in death by his third wife, Sandra Boone. Survivors include his two daughters, two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up in Louisville and was a 1952 graduate of Atherton High School. He graduated from both Baylor University and Baylor Law School in Waco, TX. Bill moved to Louisville permanently in 1963, where he practiced law until his death.

Bill was an amazing trial attorney and enjoyed mentoring those around him. He retained a small law office which he spent most mornings until his death.

He was a lifelong sports fan and golfer. Golf, football and basketball were his favorites.

He will be buried privately in Cave Hill Cemetery and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of William C. Boone to www.campjean.com. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is serving the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
