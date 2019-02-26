|
William "Mr. Bill" Curry, Jr.
Louisville - 76, passed away Sat. Feb. 23, 2019. He was member of Bates Memorial Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Ronald E. Horton, Kathy S. Horton; brother, Jerry Curry; granddaughter, Ciera Floyd; aunt, Bonnie Jean Davis and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Thurs. 5-8 P.M. Service: Fri. at 11 A.M. Both services will be held at his church, 620 E. Lampton St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019