William D. "Bill" Gadd
Louisville - William D. "Bill" Gadd, age 80 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Bill was born on March 13, 1940 to the late Butler and Martha Anglin Gadd. He served in the US Army and was a faithful member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Louisville. He was an avid UK fan. Bill loved playing bluegrass and gospel music and was a member of the String Singers. Bill was also preceded in death by his sons, Scott and Mark Gadd.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of almost 53 years, Dorothy; grandchildren, Kortney Davis (Tommy), Lexy Carman, Aaron Carman and Linzie Carman; siblings, Russell Gadd (June) and Margie Covington; brother-in-law, Dennis Hibbard; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Due to the Covid epidemic, services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13800 Aiken Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40245. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
