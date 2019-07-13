|
|
William D. Manion
Louisville - William Duane Manion of Louisville, KY passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was 93 years old.
He was an honored Navy Veteran and served our country in WWII. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved to golf and smoke his pipe in the garage.
Duane was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Ellsworth, and his brothers James, Melvin and sister Elois Manion. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rose Manion and his daughters, Norma Coates, Barbara Lamar and Cathy Gray. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home on Preston Highway from noon until two o'clock and services from 2-3pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019