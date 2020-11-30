William Dalynn EastridgeLouisville - 63, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.Billy was a paint contractor for MSC Custom Services.He was preceded in death by his father, William Eastridge; brother, Troy Eastridge and brother-in-law, Steve Kircher.Billy is survived by his mother, Lovelle (Carr) Eastridge, sisters, JoAnn Bragg (Foni) and Tracey Kircher; best friend, Dan Brumback and many nieces and nephews.Because of COVID-19 restrictions, his service is private. Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery.Billy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.