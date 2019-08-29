|
|
William "Bo" David Bodine
Louisville - 81, beloved husband of Ritchey Eldred Bodine died on August 26, 2019 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. He was born January 26, 1938 to Roger and Wanda Bodine in Jeffersonville, IN. He was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School, attended the University of Louisville then Transylvania College on baseball scholarships. He received a Master's in Education from University of Louisville.
Bill was a passionate educator. He began his career as a teacher in the Utica and New Albany School systems and as an Elementary Curriculum Coordinator in the Clarksville School System. William spent 27 years in Jefferson County Public School as principal of Tingley and Shelby Elementary Schools. He had many wonderful stories about former students and teachers that made those years so special to him. Retirement from JCPS didn't keep him away from education. He enjoyed the job of truancy officer with the Greater Clark School system for several years. It gave Bill great pride that his son, daughter in law and grandson followed in his footsteps and found their passion in education.
Bo had many interests. He was a strong supporter of University of Louisville athletics and rarely missed any kind of game. He loved music and enjoyed participating in the Shelby County Regional Theater. Golfing was another of his passions. Bo was a long-time active member of Jeffersontown Christian Church.
In recent years, he and Ritchey lived at Brownsboro Park where they enjoyed many new friends. Bo loved to play bridge, poker and his ukulele. We are grateful to the staff at Brownsboro Park for their loving care as well as the staff at Hosparus and Jefferson Place. Bill was a man of great passion and conviction. His family and friends will miss his sense of humor, his stories and his love.
His survivors, including his wife of 59 years, Ritchey, sons; David (Sue Levy) Bodine, and Michael (Jerri Lynn) Bodine, grandchildren; Stephen (Nelly), Jonathan, Ryan and Hannah Bodine and Jacob and Ben Levy, great grandson; Asher.
A memorial service will be held at Jeffersontown Church on Saturday, September 7 at 12 pm. Visitation will be from 10 until 11:45. A light lunch will be served after the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019