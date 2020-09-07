1/1
William David Kelly
William David Kelly

Shepherdsville - Mr. William David (Ice Cream Man) Kelly, Sr., age 77, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on September 3, 2020. Mr. Kelly was born on September 9, 1942 in Louisville, KY to the late Virginia Lucille (O'Daniel) Skipworth and Edward Skipworth. He was a self-employed ice cream man after retiring from the car business for forty years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and lifetime member of American Legion Post #157. Among those that preceded him in death are his brother, Edward Skipworth; and son, Leonard Wayne Kelly.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (White) Kelly; children, Al Kelly (Vicki), Debbie Sand, David Kelly, Jr. (Bonnie) Michael Kelly, and grandson-son, David Walls (Mandy); brother, Donald Skipworth (Sheila); brother-in-law, Elmer White (Tony) and sister-in-law, Sharon Skipworth; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and beloved pets, Gizmo, Jack, Rowdy and Taz.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1-8 pm and Friday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
