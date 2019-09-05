|
|
William David Loy
LaGrange - William "David" Loy, 74 Born May 9, 1945 in Fairplay, KY, son of the late Robert Elmer and Nola Brummett Loy, passed away peacefully September 3, 2019 with his family at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Moss)
2 children Tisha Lay (Scott), Joshua Loy (Ami).
4 Grandchildren, Shannah & Ethan Lay, and Jonathan & June Loy.
2 brothers Sam (Geneva) & Joe Frank
And numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by
4 sisters, Kathleen Buchanan, Evalee Churchill, Sophia Wheelock, and Vickie Green
5 brothers, Dellous Loy, Junior Loy, Clifton Loy, Johnny Loy & Wesley Loy
David's career took him to Michigan, King-Seely Corp., New Mexico working atop oil rigs, operating heavy equipment on the construction of KY Green River Reservoir, & building Gene Snyder freeway. He retired from Ford KY Truck Plant in 2001 after 32 years' service.
After retirement, David & Linda became "Snowbirds" in Florida, where he became everyone's favorite neighbor & he could finally fish as much as he wanted, even once pulling a 12 ft. gator out of his dock.
David was happiest in the woods digging ginseng. He grew BIG gardens, enjoyed fishing, hunting & LOVED to travel. But… he was best known for practical jokes, telling tall-tales and his generosity to those he knew, and didn't know, alike.
Everyone who loved him has a story… or ten. Please share those at his online memorial https://rw.mem.com/display/8846311 and help us celebrate his life & all the times we laughed because of him.
Visitation at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, La Grange, KY Friday, September 6, 2019 6:00 - 8:30 pm.
Graveside service Saturday 2:00 (EST) LOY Cemetery, Fairplay, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019