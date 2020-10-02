William David MacyLouisville - William "David" Macy, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.David was a graduate of Anchorage High School. He served in the United States Air Force and was the past Master of the Middletown Masonic Lodge. He retired from South Central Bell after 35 years and then six years with the Kentucky State Reformatory. He was a charter Member of Woodland Baptist Church.David was born on September 29, 1929 in Childress, Texas to Thomas and Mable Macy. He is preceded in death by his Son, Brian David Macy, Father, Thomas Macy, Mother, Mable Pierce, Stepfather, Renford Pierce, Brother Johnny Pierce, and Sister Clara Belker.David is survived by three sisters, and 13 nieces and nephews.His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at Resthaven Memorial Park with burial to follow.The family requests that contributions in David's memory be made to Woodland Baptist Church.To leave a special message for the family, please click on the "Share Memories" tab above.