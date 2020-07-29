William Davis

William DavisLouisville - William Edward Davis was born January 27, 1938 and passed away on July 27, 2020.Eddie was inducted in the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and was a charter member of the Louisville Amateur Softball Association (ASA) Hall of Fame. He served on the board for directors of the Louisville Jaycee's, the Miss Kentucky pageant and the Metropolitan Umpires Association. He also was a charter member of the Austin Healey Sprite club, secretary of the Kentucky Regional Sports Car Club of America and President of the Louisville- British Sports Car Club.Eddie was a member of the Civil War Preservation Trust, the Filson club, the Louisville Figure Skating Club and a former member of the Engineer Society and was a former counselor for Junior Achievement.Eddie attended My Old Kentucky Home High School and graduated from DuPont Manual High School. He attended the University of Louisville and worked for Louisville Gas and Electric Company. Later he became a steel design draftsman.On June 7, 1968 Eddie married Sharon Joyce Morrison and together they had two children, William Scott Davis (Sarah) and Dana Michelle Davis. He has one surviving sister, Lois Jean Morris and was a proud grandfather of two boys, John Tyler Davis and Jason Christopher Davis.With much gratitude and love to Laura and Pamela Morrison for their help and support and especially to his great niece Maranda Morrison that could always make his days a little brighter.A private graveside service will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.