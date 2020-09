Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Billy" Denny, Jr.



Louisville, KY - William "Billy" E. E. Denny, Jr., 69, of Louisville, was called home on September 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 - 3pm with a Funeral Ceremony at 3 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel.









