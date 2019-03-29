Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY
William Dorsey "Bill" Jones


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William Dorsey "Bill" Jones Obituary
William Dorsey "Bill" Jones

Lousiville - William "Bill" Dorsey Jones, Sr. was born October 26, 1947 to Willie and Lila G. Jones. Bill attended and graduated from Kentucky State University in 1973. After graduation, Bill became a preschool teacher in New York before moving to Louisville, KY., to accept a position with the Kentucky State Department for Unemployment Insurance. In his spare time he enjoyed a competitive game of tennis, roller skating and playing dominoes with friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Lila Jones; and three siblings, Elma, Douglas & Alvin Jones.

Bill leaves to mourn three sons, Michael ( Tattice) Jones, Mark (Cheryl) Jones, William [B.J.] (Mariko) Jones; two sisters, Emily G. Jones and Thelma Jones of Brooklyn, New York; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown), with a celebration of Bill's life at 4 pm.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
