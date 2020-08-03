William "Bud" Duddy
Louisville - William "Bud" Duddy, 82, of Louisville, passed away while surrounded by family on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Bud was a graduate of Flaget High School '55 and Bellarmine University '59, and retired from Nabisco after 30 years of service. He was a member of Church of the Ascension, where he sang in the choir. Bud was a former member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. He loved to watch horse racing and play golf. Bud always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, William and Aline Duddy, and brother Lawrence Duddy.
He is survived by Catherine Duddy, to whom he was happily married for 58 years; four children, Julie Keller (Tony), David Duddy (Holly), Beth Handel (Ken) and Matthew Duddy (Crystal); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Zachary, Adam, Patrick, Michael, Trey and Christian; two sisters, Marie Wagner (Joe) and Patricia Gipperich; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their many thanks to all of Bud's caregivers, especially Velma.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6th at Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with the Mass at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In accordance with state guidelines for COVID-19, all attending for the visitation and funeral Mass must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Only 25 persons can be in the church vestibule at a time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sister Visitor or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family.