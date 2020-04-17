|
|
William E. "Bill" Cox
Louisville, KY - 91, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on April 17, 2020.
He was a former President of the church council at St. Andrew United Church of Christ, where he was a member for over 50 years. He actively participated in the daily life of the church, serving as a lay leader and facility caretaker. He was a longtime member of the "Tuesday Boys" group. William served in the Kentucky National Guard and the US Army during the Korean War Era. William was a draftsman at Champion Wire & Iron, Steel Fabricators and Logan Company.
William was born on February 4, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Frank B. Cox and Frances Irene Cox. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, JoAnn Goldsmith Cox.
He is survived by his two sons, Stuart Cox (Sara) and Brian Cox (Jana); grandchildren, Andrew Cox, Alison Cox, Whitney Cox, and Spencer Cox; and one sister, Barbara Cox Montgomery; and a loving extended family.
Due to the current health situation, a memorial service in honor of William will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of William can be made to the St. Andrew United Church of Christ Memorial Fund (2608 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY 40220).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020