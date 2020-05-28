William E. Gilbert
Louisville - 96, passed away on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his son, Bruce Coleman (Wanda); sisters, Beatrice Bailey, Charlene Barkley, and Gloria Ann Johnson; sisters in law, Genevieve and Theresa Gilbert; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. (adhering to capacity restrictions) at Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. Interment: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.