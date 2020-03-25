Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
William E. Heitkamper

William E. Heitkamper Obituary
William E Heitkamper

Louisville - Bill entered into eternal life on March 21, 2020. He passed peacefully at Baptist Hospital.

He worked with his father and brothers doing flooring and remodeling for many years.He was a dedicated and long-standing member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He was a devoted caregiver to both his life partner Anita and to his Aunt Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his loving companion Anita, his parents Edward and Katherine, brother Eddie (Lillian), sister Kathy (David), Mary Katherine, Jackie William and Robert.

He is survived by his sister Pat (Steve), brother Rodger (Theresa) and sister-in-law Lillian.

He was "Uncle Bobo" to Debbie (Michael), Michelle (Sheri), Bridget (Derek), Kathy (David), Rodger (Rachel), David (Amanda) and Jerry (Victoria).

He had many great nieces and nephews:

Charlotte, Caleb, Caitie, Amanda, Tricia, Michaela, Natasha, Max, Will, Braden, Russ, Kayley, Tommy, Brayden, Alexia and Jake.

He also leaves behind several best friends: Pam, Joyce, Mike, Leon and Ricky.

He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

He will be buried at St. Michael's Cemetery. Due to circumstances there will be no visitation. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. John Vianney.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -