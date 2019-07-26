|
|
William E. "Bill" Howard
Clarksville, IN - 86, passed away on July 12, 2019 at the Louisville VA Medical Center with his family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a 1951 graduate of Harlan High School. He went to 9th and 10th grade at Pine Mountain Settlement School, which was the last 2 years it was open for high school.
Bill was a United States Army combat veteran and a Purple Heart recipient of the Korean War (1953). He retired from the US Postal Service in Louisville, KY in 1992. Bill was a member of the VFW Post 1178 in Baxter, KY. He was an avid bowler, horse racing handicapper extraordinaire and lover of muscle cars. He was an amazingly tough and resilient man, as he was shot thirteen times in Korea and one time in a bar fight in Harlan. Bill had a big heart, if you came to visit him he was always trying to feed you and make you feel welcome.
Bill was born on December 1, 1932, in Baxter, KY to the late Isaac and Mary (Burkhart) Howard. He was also preceded in death by his loving companion of over 40 years, Paula Sue Howard; sisters, Anna Mae Bennett, Molly Frederick, Claudia Taylor; and his brother, Ray Howard.
Bill is survived by his sister, Shirley Butts (Ralph), of Gallatin, TN; son, Luke Howard (Elaine & Teddy), of Louisville, KY; granddaughter, Brittany Wright (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Quinnlyn, Eli and Madelyn Wright, of Charlestown, IN.
The family would like to recognize the compassionate care he received from the VA Hospital which was second to none. Special thanks are also extended to the several family, friends and neighbors who were present and active in helping him fight his illness; Randy Howard, Kim Bay, Peggy Renn, Cindy Brake, Em Mayhew, Don Davis, Charles Gregory, Ryan Banta, Michelle Rhea, The Holder Family and Brook & Sandra Brotzman.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 3 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a celebration of Bill's life to follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.
In loving memory of Bill, memorial contributions may be made to The Robley Rex VA Hospital (800 Zorn Ave, Louisville, KY 40206) Or The Pine Mountain Settlement School (36 State Hwy 510, Bledsoe, KY 40810).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019