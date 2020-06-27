William E. "Bill" Reid
1928 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Reid

Louisville -

William Emerson "Bill" Reid, 92, died Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born January 16, 1928, to William Elijah Reid and Cora Lee Massingale Reid, a veteran of the United States Navy Seabees and a member of Cedar Springs Church of Christ. He worked as Construction Superintendent for various Louisville area companies.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Reid; sons, Mike Beard and Brad Reid; brother, Wallace Reid; sister, Wilma Dean Wise; and a great grandchild.

He is survived by his sisters, Lois Jean DeWain and Phyllis Kiper; children, Louise Beard, Sharon Cooper (Ron), Terri Frizzell (Bob), Kim Shaughnessy (Brian), James Beard (Tina), and Tony Reid; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road on Tuesday, June 30, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral at 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by a short graveside service at Jeffersontown Cemetery.

Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
JUN
30
Service
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
JUN
30
Graveside service
Jeffersontown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
