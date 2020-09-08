1/1
William E. "Bill" Schmuckie
1934 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Schmuckie

Louisville - William E. "Bill" Schmuckie, 86, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at home with his beloved family by his side.

Born in Louisville on February 7, 1934, he was a 1953 graduate of Flaget High School. Bill was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church for 49 years and a member of Pope John XXIII Council Knights of Columbus; former owner of Bill's 24-Hour Food Mart and Derby City Chevron. He was a U of L fan and avid card player.

Those family members preceding him in death were his parents, Henrietta and Prosper Schmuckie; brothers, Thomas, Richard and James Schmuckie; and sister, Marita Neichter.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Ruth Vollmer Schmuckie; children, Danny Schmuckie (Debbie), Tina Wheatley, Julie Schmuckie (Carrie) and Tony Schmuckie (Dan, deceased); grandchildren, Shaun Schmuckie (Amanda), Jessica Crick (Chad), Stephanie Schmuckie (Nick), Amber Wheatley and Matt Wheatley; two great-grandchildren, Seth and Dyllan Schmuckie; brother, Robert Schmuckie and sister, Bernice Borgmeier and numerous extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. from St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Rita Church or Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
