William E. "Bill" Simpson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Simpson

Clarksville - William E. "Bill" Simpson, 89 years of age passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana. Bill retired from Kroger as a manager in 1993 after 43 years working at various stores in the Southern Indiana\Kentucky region and in Olney, Illinois. He enjoyed walking the aisles and talking with customers. He was a former member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Evansville and an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville. His interests included working with his hands, helping friends and neighbors, tending to his lawn, road trips, and playing poker. Bill was also a member of Knights of Columbus in Jeffersonville and the St. Anthony's Men's Club. He was a season patron of Derby Dinner Playhouse and a connoisseur of barbecue.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, B. Carleen Simpson in 2012 and a sister, Geraldine Chipps.

He is survived by children, Michael Simpson (Tina), Cheryl Kinberger (Chris), Steve Simpson (Carol); grandchildren, Jeffrey Simpson, Kevin Simpson, Chris Kinberger, Jr., Brent Kinberger (Lora), Sara Sanon, Sarah Alexander (Emmett Tettrault); great grandchildren, Hollis Simpson, Jacob Kinberger, Nathan Kinberger, Semaj Sanon; sister, Elaine Wink; and special friend, Mary Ann Sollberger.

A drive thru visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home with entombment at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

The family wishes to thank both Westminster Health Care Center and Amedisys Hospice Services for their compassionate care.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Condolence cards can be mailed to the Simpson family in care of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150

Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved