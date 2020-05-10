William E. "Bill" Simpson
Clarksville - William E. "Bill" Simpson, 89 years of age passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana. Bill retired from Kroger as a manager in 1993 after 43 years working at various stores in the Southern Indiana\Kentucky region and in Olney, Illinois. He enjoyed walking the aisles and talking with customers. He was a former member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Evansville and an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville. His interests included working with his hands, helping friends and neighbors, tending to his lawn, road trips, and playing poker. Bill was also a member of Knights of Columbus in Jeffersonville and the St. Anthony's Men's Club. He was a season patron of Derby Dinner Playhouse and a connoisseur of barbecue.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, B. Carleen Simpson in 2012 and a sister, Geraldine Chipps.
He is survived by children, Michael Simpson (Tina), Cheryl Kinberger (Chris), Steve Simpson (Carol); grandchildren, Jeffrey Simpson, Kevin Simpson, Chris Kinberger, Jr., Brent Kinberger (Lora), Sara Sanon, Sarah Alexander (Emmett Tettrault); great grandchildren, Hollis Simpson, Jacob Kinberger, Nathan Kinberger, Semaj Sanon; sister, Elaine Wink; and special friend, Mary Ann Sollberger.
A drive thru visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home with entombment at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
The family wishes to thank both Westminster Health Care Center and Amedisys Hospice Services for their compassionate care.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Condolence cards can be mailed to the Simpson family in care of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150
Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com
Clarksville - William E. "Bill" Simpson, 89 years of age passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana. Bill retired from Kroger as a manager in 1993 after 43 years working at various stores in the Southern Indiana\Kentucky region and in Olney, Illinois. He enjoyed walking the aisles and talking with customers. He was a former member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Evansville and an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville. His interests included working with his hands, helping friends and neighbors, tending to his lawn, road trips, and playing poker. Bill was also a member of Knights of Columbus in Jeffersonville and the St. Anthony's Men's Club. He was a season patron of Derby Dinner Playhouse and a connoisseur of barbecue.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, B. Carleen Simpson in 2012 and a sister, Geraldine Chipps.
He is survived by children, Michael Simpson (Tina), Cheryl Kinberger (Chris), Steve Simpson (Carol); grandchildren, Jeffrey Simpson, Kevin Simpson, Chris Kinberger, Jr., Brent Kinberger (Lora), Sara Sanon, Sarah Alexander (Emmett Tettrault); great grandchildren, Hollis Simpson, Jacob Kinberger, Nathan Kinberger, Semaj Sanon; sister, Elaine Wink; and special friend, Mary Ann Sollberger.
A drive thru visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home with entombment at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
The family wishes to thank both Westminster Health Care Center and Amedisys Hospice Services for their compassionate care.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Condolence cards can be mailed to the Simpson family in care of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150
Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.