|
|
William E. Wigginton
Louisville - 85 1/2, passed away on April 14, 2019, in the peace and comfort of home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 2, 1933 in Bloomfield, KY, the oldest son of Joseph Edward and Mabel Wall Wigginton, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Wigginton, and sister, Margaret Wigginton Eschner Lasley.
Bill graduated from St. Xavier High School and worked for 33 years at Kitchen Kompact in Jeffersonville, IN. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, was a lifelong Catholic, and belonged to St. Bartholomew.
On August 6, 1955, Bill married Nancy Lee (Von Bokern) and together they raised six children: Willam E. Jr (Jeanne), Jeanne M. Wigginton (Tony Powell), Theresa A. Wigginton (Steve Cox), Michael J. (Laurie), James M. "Bo" (Dawn), and Christina L. Beam (Kevin). Left to cherish Bill's memory are his devoted and caring wife of 63 years, six children, twenty-one grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Memorial visitation and a celebration of life will be held on April 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Highlands Funeral home at 3331 Taylorsville Road. Because of Holy Week, a Memorial Mass will honor Bill at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, located at 2042 Buechel Bank Road, on the following Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m., followed by private burial.
The family expresses appreciation and gratitude to the compassionate and attentive caregivers who treated his recent stroke at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Baptist Hospital East Rehab, and Hosparus Health of Louisville.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please consider honoring Bill with a memorial contribution to Kentuckiana Prism, c/o Kaleidoscope, Inc., an adult day health center caring for grandson (Robert), located at 10330 Bunsen Way, Louisville KY, 40299.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019