William E. "Skeeter" Williams, Jr



Louisville - 66, passed away May 25, 2020.



Survivors include his sons; William E. Williams III and Brian Lee Williams, Sr., his mother Lucille Mack, his sister; Belinda Smith, 6 grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends.



Funeral: 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams, burial; Cave HIll Cemetry, visitation: 9-11 am Saturday.









