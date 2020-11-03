1/2
Dr. William Earl McDaniel
Dr. William Earl McDaniel

Lexington - McDaniel, Dr. William Earl, 99 of Lexington, KY died peacefully October 5 in Louisville, KY, one-month shy of his 100th birthday.

He was born and raised in meager circumstances in Indianapolis. He earned a full tuition scholarship to Indiana University, graduated in three years, and was accepted to IU medical school. During WWII he was commissioned as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps.

While in med school, he met the love of his life Joan "Jody" Harris and they married after his graduation in 1944. After completing his residency and Board Certification in Dermatology, they moved to Lexington to open his practice.

He also worked at free clinics throughout his career and taught at UK Medical School. He served as Chairman of the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health.

Bill and Jody were devoted members of Central Christian Church for many decades, where he established a permanent fund to provide a Christmas music program in honor of his mother and a similar program at Easter in honor of his wife.

Bill was preceded in death by Jody, his wife of 70 years. He is survived by his children: Bill McDaniel, Betsy McKenzie, Barrett Hansen, Tom McDaniel, and Jim McDaniel, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

His family is forever grateful to the staff at The Enclave of East Louisville and Hosparus of Louisville, as well as Chris Prentice and the caregivers of ComForCare for their loving attention to their father.

Central Christian Church of Lexington will conduct a virtual memorial service on November 12 at 7:30 pm ET via the church's YouTube channel. A link to the site will be included in the obituary on legacy.com.

Donations in Bill's honor may be directed to the Central Music Academy, 644 Georgetown St., Lexington, KY 40508 (centralmusicacademy.org).




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
