Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Early
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Wildman" Early Jr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Wildman" Early Jr. Obituary
William "Wildman" Early, Jr

Louisville - On Monday, November 4, 2019, William "Wildman" Early, Jr. loving father and brother, passed away at the age of 65.

Billy was born on July 11, 1954 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany. He worked for LG&E and Miller Pipeline. Billy had a passion for fishing and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was known for his great stories, his infectious bright smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, William Sr., and his mother, Maxine; brother, Alvin St. Clair; and his loving dog, Kendall. He is survived by his children, Heather Chandler, Stephanie Blakely (Damon), and Cody Early; sisters Betty (Richard) Walters and Patty (Dave) Wellman; grandchildren James, Trenton, Taylor, and Franklin; and loving companion, Virginia. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258, followed by burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1p - 8p and Friday from 10a - Noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -