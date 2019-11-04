|
William "Wildman" Early, Jr
Louisville - On Monday, November 4, 2019, William "Wildman" Early, Jr. loving father and brother, passed away at the age of 65.
Billy was born on July 11, 1954 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany. He worked for LG&E and Miller Pipeline. Billy had a passion for fishing and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was known for his great stories, his infectious bright smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, William Sr., and his mother, Maxine; brother, Alvin St. Clair; and his loving dog, Kendall. He is survived by his children, Heather Chandler, Stephanie Blakely (Damon), and Cody Early; sisters Betty (Richard) Walters and Patty (Dave) Wellman; grandchildren James, Trenton, Taylor, and Franklin; and loving companion, Virginia. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258, followed by burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1p - 8p and Friday from 10a - Noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019