William Edward Bitter
William Edward Bitter

Louisville - William Edward Bitter, age 94, passed away on August 6, 2020.

He was born in Quincy, Illinois, was a graduate of the University of Missouri and a veteran of World War II. He was employed by the JCPenney Company for thirty seven years and was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha, of 51 years of marriage; survived by daughters; Susan Bitter Ross (David), Sara Bitter Hines and Barbara Bitter; grandsons; William, Jonathan, Robert Hines and Alexander Ross. He is also survived by one sister; Barbara Carson of Seattle, Washington.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist at 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207 on August 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of visitation, condolence cards will be provided before the service. To be respectful of present day circumstances, the service will be available via livestream at: (http://yourstreamlive.com/events/1602246. Password: Bitter).

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. A private burial service will be held in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245 or the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org).






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist
