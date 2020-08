William Edward BitterLouisville - William Edward Bitter, age 94, passed away on August 6, 2020.He was born in Quincy, Illinois, was a graduate of the University of Missouri and a veteran of World War II. He was employed by the JCPenney Company for thirty seven years and was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha, of 51 years of marriage; survived by daughters; Susan Bitter Ross (David), Sara Bitter Hines and Barbara Bitter; grandsons; William, Jonathan, Robert Hines and Alexander Ross. He is also survived by one sister; Barbara Carson of Seattle, Washington.A memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist at 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207 on August 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of visitation, condolence cards will be provided before the service. To be respectful of present day circumstances, the service will be available via livestream at: ( http://yourstreamlive.com/events/1602246 . Password: Bitter).A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. A private burial service will be held in Appleton, Wisconsin.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245 or the Disabled American Veterans ( dav.org ).