William Edward Bush III
Louisville - 84, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
He was a member and Deacon Emeritus at First Gethsemane Baptist Church, and Scout Master of Troop 44-97.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Cosby Bush; children, Sherman Lamont Bush, Keith A. Bush, Sr., Kim Bush Abnatha (Elliott), Kirk M. Bush (Cathy) and Ramonda Bush Hodge (William); grandchildren, Andre M. Bush (Amanda), Keith A. Bush, Jr. (Desi), Derek E. Bush (Frances), Whitney A. Hodge, Elliott J. Abnatha, III, D'Edward L. Hodge, Kirnesha M. Bush, Eric Abnatha, William E. Bush, IV and Stephon M. Gaines; 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and three caregivers.
Visitation: 6pm-8pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at First Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1159 Algonquin Pkwy, also visitation 10am- 11am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the church funeral to follow at 11am, entombment in Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019