Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Rd
Louisville, KY 40213
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
1600 Newburg Rd.
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
3926 Poplar Level Rd.
Louisville, KY
Louisville - William Edward Fields, "Billy" 62, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane Rusch Fields, his parents Sam and Thelma Fields and sister Catherine Justice. He is survived by his daughter Leah and his sons Adam and Ryan, grandson Ryan Michael Fields Jr. Brothers Pat, Bobby, Bruce, Timmy and Sammy. Sisters Sandee Sherman and Frances Schmittler.

Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, September 21st at 10:00am 1600 Newburg Rd. Louisville, KY 40205.

Celebration of Life Mass, October 12th at 10:00am, Holy Family Church 3926 Poplar Level Rd. Louisville, KY 40213. Luncheon following Mass.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
