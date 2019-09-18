|
|
William Edward Fields
Louisville - William Edward Fields, "Billy" 62, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane Rusch Fields, his parents Sam and Thelma Fields and sister Catherine Justice. He is survived by his daughter Leah and his sons Adam and Ryan, grandson Ryan Michael Fields Jr. Brothers Pat, Bobby, Bruce, Timmy and Sammy. Sisters Sandee Sherman and Frances Schmittler.
Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, September 21st at 10:00am 1600 Newburg Rd. Louisville, KY 40205.
Celebration of Life Mass, October 12th at 10:00am, Holy Family Church 3926 Poplar Level Rd. Louisville, KY 40213. Luncheon following Mass.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019