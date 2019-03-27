|
William Edward "Bill" Lockard, Jr.
Shelbyville - William Edward "Bill" Lockard, Jr., age 72 of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bill was a graduate of Dupont Manual High School, Class of '65. He was also a Navy Veteran in Vietnam where he was a "SeeBees" and a member of the American Legion Post. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr. and LaVerne Lockard.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty "BJ" Lockard; his children, Catherine Lockard, Christine Schneider (Richard), Cheryl Lockard and Carolyn Lockard; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; step-children, Lori Fitzgibbon (Kenny), Debbie Donnelly (Tim), Carren Jones (Dwight) and Todd Storey (Vicky); 9 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 12 to 2 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Eminence United Pentecostal Church, 4750 Jackson Road, Eminence, KY., 40019, followed by a celebration of Bill's life at 2pm.
Memorials may be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019