Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eminence United Pentecostal Church
4750 Jackson Road
Eminence , KY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Eminence United Pentecostal Church
4750 Jackson Road
Eminence, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lockard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward "Bill" Lockard Jr.

Obituary Condolences

William Edward "Bill" Lockard Jr. Obituary
William Edward "Bill" Lockard, Jr.

Shelbyville - William Edward "Bill" Lockard, Jr., age 72 of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bill was a graduate of Dupont Manual High School, Class of '65. He was also a Navy Veteran in Vietnam where he was a "SeeBees" and a member of the American Legion Post. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr. and LaVerne Lockard.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty "BJ" Lockard; his children, Catherine Lockard, Christine Schneider (Richard), Cheryl Lockard and Carolyn Lockard; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; step-children, Lori Fitzgibbon (Kenny), Debbie Donnelly (Tim), Carren Jones (Dwight) and Todd Storey (Vicky); 9 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 12 to 2 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Eminence United Pentecostal Church, 4750 Jackson Road, Eminence, KY., 40019, followed by a celebration of Bill's life at 2pm.

Memorials may be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now