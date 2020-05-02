William Edward "Ed" Parker



Louisville - William Edward (Ed) Parker passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020. He was born on February 07, 1924 in Woodland, North Carolina. He was a retired Engineer for General Electric and a WWII Navy Veteran.



Ed graduated from Rich Square High School in Rich Square North Carolina in 1942. He graduated with honors in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State in 1951. He completed the engineering test program at General Electric in 1952. He worked for General Electric for over 40 years in the design and manufacturing of a variety of products, with twenty-seven years in refrigeration after a brief stint at Martin Marrieta Corporation in Orlando Florida from 1962 to 1965.



During World War II, Ed served as a Navy fighter pilot in the Pacific Theater from 1942 until 1947. He served in two Air Groups, AD-23 and AG-27, both aboard the USS Princeton until it was sunk in the Battle of Leyte Gulf on October 10, 1944. The rest of his Navy service was spent in Air Group 52/5. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service in combat with the Fast Carrier Task Force and attained the rank of full Lieutenant.



Ed and his Wife, Mary have been long time members of St. Thomas Episcopal, where Ed served on the Vestry and was the church treasurer for many years.



Ed was a Patriot at heart and was active in politics - having been a candidate for several offices and forcefully advocating for causes he believed in. He was a strong supporter of Freedom, Life and Liberty throughout his life.



Ed is survived by his wife of 75 years, three daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren! We love him and miss him.



Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store