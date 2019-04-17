Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
William Schott
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
More Obituaries for William Schott
William Edward Schott Sr.


William Edward Schott Sr. Obituary
William Edward Schott, Sr.

Louisville - William Edward Schott, Sr., 71, passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1947 in Louisville to the late Robert and Clara (Koerner) Schott. Mr. Schott was retired from the U.S. Army and a member of St. James Church. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the former Kathy Wall; son, William E. Schott, Jr. (Tara); a daughter, Kimberly Smith (Chris); sisters, Kathryn Potts and Judith Gates; a brother, Ronald Schott, Sr.; grandchildren, Luke, Ethan, Tenley, Emma Jo, and Trinity. Cremation of the remains was chosen. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Schott's life will be held at noon on Monday April 22, 2019 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment with military honors will follow at the KY Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 am to noon. Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthern.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
