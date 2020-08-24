1/1
William Edward Sloan Jr.
William Edward Sloan, Jr.

Louisville - William Edward Sloan, Jr., 79, loving husband to Virginia (Overstreet) Sloan, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Baptist Health. He was born to the late William E. and Lena M. (Holt) Sloan on September 26, 1940 in Louisville.

William was a retired truck driver for Holland Trucking, a member of Local 89 for over 35 years, and a Kosair Shriner. He was a member of the Highland Park Masonic Lodge # 865 and an Army veteran.

He loved to fish, boating, hunting and NASCAR and was a very proud grandfather.

Besides his wife Virginia he is survived by his children, Mary Young (Tom) and Michael Anthony "Tony" Sloan (Jennifer) along with his grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Baylee, Jordan, and Megan. He is also survived by his half-brother, Mike Sloan (Pat).

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 7:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm until time of service.

Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required for visitation and service.








Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
