WIlliam Edwin "Stocky" Stockdale
WIlliam Edwin "Stocky" Stockdale

Louisville - William E. "Stocky" Stockdale, age 92 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Mr. Stockdale was a World War II Veteran providing service as a radio mechanic with the Air Force. He worked at Spalding Dry Cleaning as a routeman for over 30 years. Upon retiring from Spalding, he worked part-time at Napa Auto Parts in Lyndon for 19 years. "Stocky" loved driving the highways of the United States and enjoyed the countryside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl A. and Bessie Ellen Hewitt Stockdale; brother, Herbert Stockdale; sisters, Juanita Hawkins, Earline Shields, Julia Jackson, Ruby Davis and Wanda Jean Pyles.

Mr. Stockdale is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Betty Mae Broyles Stockdale; their children, Rendell, Gregory, Donna, Monica Lacy (Mickey) and William "Blan" Stockdale (Jiashin); 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Laverne Stockdale Evans; many nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Stocky's life will be 11 am Saturday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Bedford City Cemetery, Bedford, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
